Cyclone Tauktae: Over 1 lakh evacuated in Gujarat, heavy rain hits Mumbai
In Maharashtra, over 12,000 people were relocated from coastal areas. Thane and Palghar districts were on orange alert and a red alert was issued for Raigad.
Cyclonic storm Tauktae, which was categorised as “extremely severe”, moved north-northwestwards and was centred on Monday morning over the Arabian Sea near the coasts of Mumbai and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department said.
The cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat in the evening. As many as 1.5 lakh people from 17 districts have been evacuated ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.
In Maharashtra, more than 12,000 people were relocated from coastal areas to safer places. Thane and Palghar districts were put on orange alert, while a red alert was sounded for Raigad.
Mumbai was hit by heavy rain and strong winds. The city’s airport was shut till 4 pm and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also closed.
The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 101 teams. On Sunday, the Indian Air Force deployed its aircraft to transport NDRF personnel from Pune, Kolkata and Vijaywada to Ahmedabad.
Live updates
4.34 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae, reports PTI, citing official government sources.
4.33 pm: Social media users share visuals of heavy rain lashing Mumbai.
4.27 pm: At 2.30 pm, the cyclone lies about 165 km west-northwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), and 130 km south-southeast of Diu, the weather department says. The cyclonic storm is set to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, east of Diu tonight between 8 pm and 8.30 pm.
4.25 pm: Two people have died in Maharashtra’s Konkan region in separate incidents caused due to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, reports News18.
3.45 pm: A barge with 273 on board goes adrift off the Heera Oil Fields in the Bombay High area, PTI reports. The Indian Navy warship INS Kochi is sent for help.
3.40 pm: The India Meteorological Department upgrades its weather warning for Mumbai to “extremely heavy rainfall” over the next few hours, ANI reports.
3.37 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs officials to ensure that the supply of medical oxygen from Gujarat’s Jamnagar area is not disrupted because of the cyclone, NDTV reports. A Reliance Industries refinery, which is presently the largest single-location supplier of medical oxygen, is situated in Jamnagar.
3.35 pm: The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 101 teams in view of the cyclone.
3.33 pm: Patients being treated at Covid and other facilities in Maharashtra’s coastal areas have been relocated, NDTV reports, citing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office.
The government adds that it will ensure power and oxygen supply for hospitals.
3.30 pm: Due to the high speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link in Mumbai was also shut for traffic and commuters were asked to take alternate routes.
Five temporary shelters were set up in 24 civic wards of Mumbai for evacuation of residents if required, reports PTI. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, deployed in the western suburbs of the city, were asked to remain alert. The Indian Navy personnel were also kept on standby, officials said.
3.20 pm: Heavy rainfall and strong winds hit Mumbai. The city’s airport is closed till 4 pm, ANI reports.
The Mumbai international airport initially announced that it was shutting operations as a precautionary measure between 11 am and 2 pm on Monday.
3.18 pm: In Maharashtra, till noon, more than 12,000 people were relocated from coastal areas to safer places. Thane and Palghar districts were put on orange alert, while a red alert was sounded for Raigad.
3.15 pm: Nearly 25,000 residents were evacuated from the low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, reports PTI, citing the state Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar.
As many as 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Fund remained deployed in Gujarat.
3 pm: Gujarat evacuates 1.5 lakh people from 17 districts, The Indian Express reports. The cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat in the evening.
Here’s what has happened so far
- Cyclonic storm Tauktae, which was categorised as “extremely severe”, moved north-northwestwards and was centred on Monday morning over the Arabian Sea near the coasts of Mumbai and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department said.
- The weather department predicted that the cyclonic storm was going to lose momentum and downgrade first into a “very severe cyclonic storm” on Monday night and then into a “severe cyclonic storm” early on Tuesday. The storm was expected to turn into a depression by Wednesday morning.
- Tidal waves may flood some parts along the Gujarat coastline, the weather department said. A complete suspension of fishing activities was advised along the coasts of Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli till Tuesday afternoon.
- The cyclone is expected to cause damage in Diu, Amreli Junagarh, Gir Somnath Botad & Bhavnagar and coastal areas of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The IMD said damage may be expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Morbi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, Anand, Kheda and interior parts of Ahmedabad districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
In Maharashtra
- The condition of the sea along the Maharashtra coast was also going to be “high to very high” during the next 12 hours from Monday morning, the weather department said, adding that it will improve after that.
- An orange alert, which indicates that authorities should be prepared to take action, was issued for Mumbai. Strong winds and rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas from Sunday night and on Monday morning.
- On Sunday, heavy rains had battered Kerala and parts of Maharashtra, while trees were uprooted and power lines were snapped in Goa. Videos and photos on social media show parts of these states affected by the rain and storm.
- Due to the cyclonic storm, Mumbai and Gujarat paused Covid-19 vaccinations till Tuesday.