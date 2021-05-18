Coronavirus: With 4,329 deaths, India records highest daily toll; total case count crosses 2.5 crore
India on Tuesday recorded 2,63,533 new coronavirus, pushing the tally in the country to 2,52,28,996 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. With 4,329 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,78,719. There are 33,53,765 active cases and 2,15,96,512 patients have recovered so far. After recording more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly a month and even crossing 4 lakh on several days in May, the number of infections has dropped below 3 lakh for the second day in a row.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.36 crore people and killed over 33.85 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.23 am: Uttarakhand government extends the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by another week, reports PTI. The government also makes it mandatory for people attending marriage functions to bring negative Covid-19 reports to the event.
9.21 am: Former President of Indian Medical Association KK Aggarwal dies of the coronavirus, reports NDTV. The Padma Shri award winner was on ventilator support at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the past few days, according to his family.
8.51 am: India drops convalescent plasma therapy from the list of treatments prescribed for the management of coronavirus disease in adult patients. The revised guidelines jointly issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Council of Medical Research-Covid-19 National Task Force, and Union health ministry, do not mention the use of convalescent plasma therapy.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- The Reserve Bank of India said that the biggest toll of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic can be felt on demand and employment. In its monthly bulletin for May, the central bank flagged loss of mobility and discretionary spending among consumers. The RBI, however, added that the “loss of momentum” in the economy was not as severe as last year and that the second wave had dented, but not debilitated, economic activity in the first half of April-June quarter.
- India recorded 2,81,386 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,49,65,463. This was the first time since April 21 that the daily cases dropped below 3 lakh. The country’s toll rose to 2,74,390 as it recorded 4,106 deaths since the last count. Active cases declined by over a lakh to 35,16,997.
- The Gujarat High Court directed the state government to present a roadmap on how it intends to proceed if the number of “black fungus” cases rise, PTI reported. Gujarat government officials have said close to 900 cases of the post-Covid complication have been reported in the past month, according to the Hindustan Times.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the city had only three days’ worth of Covid-19 vaccines left for the 18 to 44 years age group. Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 new cases of coronavirus, with a positivity rate of 8.42% in the last 24 hours. The count was the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 5 but the death count remained high at 340. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,240 new cases and 48 deaths since Sunday.
- The Delhi High Court on Monday said leaders of political parties should not stock up on medicines used for treating Covid-19 patients amid shortages being reported from across the country. Meanwhile, in a status report filed to the court, Delhi Police said that All India Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and other political leaders questioned for alleged black-marketing and illegal distribution of Covid-19 supplies were “actually helping people” and there was no proof of fraud against them.