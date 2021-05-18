Cyclone Tauktae: 127 missing after barge sinks amid storm, Navy conducts rescue operation
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was downgraded to ‘severe’ after it made landfall in Gujarat.
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was downgraded to “severe” after it made landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday morning. The cyclone made landfall around 8.30 pm on Monday, triggering power outages and uprooting trees and electric poles.
The Indian Navy, which has been conducting multiple search operations, said that one of the barges that sent out an emergency rescue call has sunk. The vessel, identified as P305, had 273 people on board, of which 146 were rescued till Tuesday morning. As many as 127 were still missing and the Navy authorities are actively involved in a search and rescue operation.
In its Tuesday afternoon bulletin, the weather department predicted that the cyclonic storm will now move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a “deep depression during the next six hours”.
The India Meteorological Department predicted “light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra on Tuesday”.
In the aftermath of the cyclone, at least 24 people died as several states across the western coast of India reeled under the impact of cyclone Tauktae. Twelve people died in Maharashtra, while eight died in Karnataka, four deaths occurred in Gujarat.
Live updates
1.27 pm: Out of the 273 on board the barge P305 adrift off the west coast in Mumbai, 146 have been rescued as of Tuesday morning, reports The Indian Express.
1.17 pm: The India Meteorological Department has predicted “light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra on Tuesday”.
1.12 pm: In its Tuesday afternoon bulletin, the weather department has predicted that the cyclonic storm will now move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a “deep depression during the next six hours”.
12.50 pm: As of 11.12 am, the Indian Navy said 177 personnel have been rescued. “First batch of 03 Rescuees brought in by Indian Navy Helo,” the tweet says.
12.40 pm: The Indian Navy confirms that the barge P305 has sunk. “146 personnel rescued so far from barge P305 which is sunk on site,” the Indian Navy spokesperson tweets. “Aerial search commenced at first light with Indian Navy P8I on task. Navy Helos standing by await improving of extreme weather conditions.”
12.30 pm: The Indian Navy, in a 6.38 am update, has said that the search and rescue efforts for the barg P305 continued through the night. An offshore support team has also joined the efforts.
12 pm: Around 127 people are missing after a vessel adrift off Mumbai’s coast sank amid Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy has said, reports AFP.
Here are the updates from Monday:
- Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat around 8.30 pm on Monday. The storm, categorised as “extremely severe” ahead of landfall caused power outages and uprooted trees and electric poles.
- At least 24 people died as several states across the western coast of India reeled under the impact of cyclone Tauktae. Twelve people died in Maharashtra, while eight died in Karnataka, four deaths occurred in Gujarat.
- Heavy rains, high tidal waves and strong winds lashed Mumbai. The city witnessed a record-high wind speed of 114 km per hour.
- Commercial flight operations were impacted as several flights flying in and out of Mumbai were cancelled, diverted, and returned with the airport closing down flights between 11 am and 10 pm on Monday due to the cyclone. The Bandra-Worli sea link was also shut.
- Meanwhile, the Indian Navy deployed three of its frontline warships to rescue 410 people on board two barges that went adrift off the coast of Mumbai on Monday. The Navy managed to rescue 146 people as of 6 am on Tuesday morning.