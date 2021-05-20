Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia died due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. He was 89. Pahadia had also served as an Union minister and the governor of Bihar and Haryana.

The Rajasthan government announced a one-day mourning on Thursday, PTI reported. Government offices will be shut and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A Cabinet meeting is also scheduled to take place at noon to pay tributes to Pahadia. His funeral will be held with state honours on Thursday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his grief over Pahadia’s death. “Shri Pahadia served the country for a long time as chief minister, as governor and as a Union minister,” Gehlot said. “From the very beginning, he had great affection for me and his death is a personal loss.”

The Congress said Pahadia’s death is an irreplaceable loss for the party. “His contribution to the political life of the country and Rajasthan is unforgettable,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pahadia made noteworthy contributions to social empowerment in his long political career. “Condolences to his family and supporters,” Modi added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also posted his tribute to Pahadia on Twitter. “Saddened by the demise of Shri Jagannath Pahadia, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan,” he said. “The voice of the underprivileged, popular public servant and skilled administrator, Shri Pahadia also made a distinctive contribution to nation building as governor and Union minister. My condolences to his loved ones.”