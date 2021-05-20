The police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district have registered a first information report against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, PTI reported, citing an official on Thursday.

The FIR was filed after right-wing organisation Hindu Jagran Manch member Ambadas Ambhore filed a complaint against Usmani. The complainant alleged that the former Aligarh Muslim University student had used disrespectful words for the Hindu deity Ram in some of his recent tweets. Ambhore hails from Ambad in Jalna.

Usmani was booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an unidentified police official told PTI. The case will be transferred to the Jalna cyber department, he added.

In February, the Pune Police booked Usmani for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups during his speech at the Elgar Parishad 2021 conclave on January 30. The Lucknow Police too had booked him under multiple charges, including sedition, for the same speech.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested the former AMU student last year for his alleged role in the clashes that broke out in Aligarh Muslim University on December 15, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Usmani is currently out on bail.