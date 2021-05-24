Coronavirus: India becomes third country in the world to log over 3 lakh deaths
The country reported 2.22 lakh new coronavirus cases on Monday morning.
India on Monday reported 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,67,52,447 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 4,454 to 3,03,720. With this, India is now third country in the world, after the United States and Brazil, to log over 3 lakh deaths. There are 27,20,716 active cases and 2,37,28,011 patients have recovered from the infection so far in India.
On Sunday, the Haryana and Delhi governments extended the restrictions till May 31. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that if Covid-19 cases in the city continue to decrease, the lockdown might be phased out after May 31.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.69 crore people and killed over 34.58 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
10.36 am: Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi says all hospitals in the state have been directed to report deaths of coronavirus patients on the same day, warning of action if the fail to do so, reports ANI.
10.33 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai says walk-in vaccination for citizens will be implemented from Monday to Wednesday, reports PTI. During this period, citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of Covishield vaccine. Health and frontline workers as well as those above 45 years will get the second dose.
10.31 am: The Madhya Pradesh government has eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in various districts of the state due to decline in infections, reports News18. After consultation with district administrations, a crisis committee has eased rules in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Bhind and Khandwa districts.
10.30 am: As many as seven patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease have been diagnosed with the Aspergillus Flavus infection, or “white fungus”, in Ghaziabad, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.10 am: A police case has been filed against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath after he claimed that the “Indian variant” of the coronavirus is responsible for the second wave of the pandemic, reports the Hindustan Times.
“Nath violated the norms of WHO [World Health Organization] in which the organisation clearly said no variant of virus should be named after a country, person, organisation or bird’s name,” says the first information report.
9.09 am: The Punjab government says that United States pharmaceutical firm Moderna has refused to supply coronavirus vaccine directly to the state, citing its official policy that the company can only deal with the Centre, reports NDTV.
State Nodal Officer for Vaccination, Vikas Garg, says that the Amarinder Singh government is exploring possibilities of floating a global tender to purchase vaccines from all possible sources, including from Johnson & Johnson.
8.55 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India reported 2,40,842 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 26,530,132 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,741 to 2,99,266. There are 28,05,399 active cases and 2,34,25,467 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
- Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Sunday said there were no more doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin left with the Delhi government after Monday’s inoculations. She said the administration in Delhi was not informed about the supply of the next installment from the central government.
- The United Kingdom’s government health body Public Health England said that two doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has shown 60% efficacy against symptomatic infection caused due to the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in India.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the city till May 31. He, however, said that an “unlocking” process will start if the daily cases continue to drop further. The Haryana and Puducherry governments also extended lockdowns till May 31.
- A meeting between the Centre and all states and Union Territories failed to arrive at a decision on when to hold the Class 12 board examinations. Consequently, the decision on holding various entrance examinations also could not be made.
- The Rajasthan government made it mandatory for those coming from outside the state to submit a negative RT-PCR test report, conducted within the last 72 hours. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also announced a three-tier lockdown in the state from May 24 to June 8.
- Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.67 crore people and killed over 34.55 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.