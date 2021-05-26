7.22 am: Visuals of strong winds gusting in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha:

7.21 am: Two people were electrocuted during a tornado in the West Bengal’s Hooghly district, NDTV reported. The tornado also destroyed 40 houses.

7.20 am: National Disaster Relief Force deploys 52 teams of personnel in Odisha and 45 teams in West Bengal.

7.17 am: The governments of West Bengal and Odisha have evacuated more than 11 lakh people ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Yaas, reports The Indian Express

7.16 am: Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is centred about 40 kilometres east of Dhamra in Odisha at 7 am, says weather department. The storm is likely to make landfall between Balasore and Dhamra in Odisha at noon. Wind speeds are expected to be 130-140 kmph at the time of landfall.

7.15 am: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8.30 am to 7.45 pm on Wednesday as a precautionary measure ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas, says Airport Authority of India. The operations in Bhubaneshwar airport were suspended at 11 pm on Monday and will resume at 5 am on Thursday.