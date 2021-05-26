Covid-19: India reports 2.08 lakh cases, 4,157 deaths in 24 hours, over 20 crore vaccine shots given
The active caseload declined by over 91,000 to 24,95,591.
India on Wednesday reported 2.08 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 2.71 crore since the pandemic first broke out in December 2019. The toll rose by 4,157 to 3,11,388, while the active caseload declined by over 91,000 to 24,95,591.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the country went past the 20-crore mark on Tuesday.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.69 crore people and killed over 34.58 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.27 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India needs to have a better understanding of the pandemic to strengthen measures, reports ANI. “We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic,” he adds. “India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines.”
10.25 am: The Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till June 3 to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
E-passes will be mandatory for movement in the state. However, government officials, media persons, factory workers and officials of big public and private enterprises will be exempted from this.
10.21 am: A World Health Organization official has said that countries should use coronavirus vaccines to prevent deaths and target high-risk groups, reports The Indian Express.
“We won’t, as a world, be able to vaccinate ourselves out of this pandemic in a hurry,” says special envoy David Nabarro. “Everybody who is at risk should be able to be vaccinated. That is key. But the use of vaccines as the primary way to stop the pandemic will mean that certain countries will hyper-vaccinate their populations because they see this as the best containment strategy. But that’s not the way to use vaccines.”
10.20 am: Mumbai’s civic body claims that it has received bids for the supply of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik as it floated global tender for one crore coronavirus vaccine doses, reports NDTV.
However, Pfizer has refuted this. A spokesperson of the company says, “Neither Pfizer nor any of its affiliates globally, including in India, have authorised anyone to import/market/distribute Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. We continue to have discussions with the government of India towards making our vaccine available for use nationally.”
10.15 am: Indonesia’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Ferdy Piay, has died of the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Jakarta, reports India Today.
9.39 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India reported 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,69,48,874 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. This was the first occasion since April 15 that the single-day rise in cases has come under two lakh. The toll climbed by 3,511 to 3,07,231.
- Pharmaceutical company Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was found to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17.
- Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said it expected emergency use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organization by July-September.
- The Supreme Court stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court that said fear of death due to the coronavirus disease could be a reason to grant anticipatory bail.