The vacation bench in Goa of the Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned till June 2 the 2013 sexual assault case against former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal, reported The Times of India. The court had taken up the Goa government’s counter appeal of a judgement passed last week that acquitted Tejpal in the case.

Tejpal was accused of raping a junior colleague in an elevator in 2013. The sessions court acquitted him in the case on May 21. The Goa government had on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court against the acquittal of the journalist.

In its order, the district and sessions court of Mapusa in Goa said the complainant did not show the “kind of normative behaviour” expected from her. In her 527-page judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi noted that Tejpal was granted “benefit of doubt” in the absence of corroborative evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant.

Tejpal was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control).

Case history

The Goa Police had filed a chargesheet in the case in 2014.

The trial began in September 2017 but was delayed repeatedly as Tejpal moved the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court against the allegations. Both the Supreme Court and the High Court had dismissed his petitions seeking to quash the rape charges against him.

In September 2017, a trial court in Goa had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint. He had pleaded not guilty. However, in an internal email, Tejpal had blamed the incident on a “lapse of judgement”.

The May 21 verdict was expected earlier but deferred multiple times. On May 19, when the ruling was deferred for two days, Tejpal’s lawyer cited electricity problems for the additional sessions court judge.

The court had also deferred the verdict on May 12, citing the lack of staff because of the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, the ruling was deferred on April 27.