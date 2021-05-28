Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani arrested in drugs case
Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14 last year.
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani in connection with the drugs case, The Times of India reported.
Sameer Wankhede, in-charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, told the newspaper that Pithani will be produced before a court shortly.
Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14 last year, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel, which was in-charge of examining his autopsy reports, had ruled out that the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.
Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the NCB – began investigating cases against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s partner.
The NCB started investigating the drug angle in Rajput’s death in June. A formal case was registered by the agency on August 26. Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the anti-drug agency in connection with the case.
More details awaited.