The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday arrested actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani in connection with the drugs case, The Times of India reported.

Sameer Wankhede, in-charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, told the newspaper that Pithani will be produced before a court shortly.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14 last year, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel, which was in-charge of examining his autopsy reports, had ruled out that the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.

Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the NCB – began investigating cases against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s partner.

The NCB started investigating the drug angle in Rajput’s death in June. A formal case was registered by the agency on August 26. Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the anti-drug agency in connection with the case.

More details awaited.