Coronavirus: India records 1,65,553 new cases, 3,460 deaths in a day
The Centre said that it was against vaccination guidelines for private hospitals to provide inoculation packages in collaboration with hotels.
India on Sunday registered 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 46 days. The country’s toll rose to 3,25,972 as it recorded 3,460 deaths in the last day.
The Centre said that it was against vaccination guidelines for private hospitals to provide inoculation packages in collaboration with hotels. It added that legal action needed to be taken against such institutions.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.97 crore people and killed over 35.29 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.25 am: Pfizer’s vaccine appears to offer protection against the strain of the infection first detected in India but is slightly less effective, AFP reports, citing a study by France’s Pasteur Institute.
9.22 am: The Centre says that it is against vaccination guidelines for private hospitals to provide inoculation packages in collaboration with hotels. It adds that legal action needs to be taken against such institutions.
9.18 am: India records 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, taking its tally of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 46 days.
The country’s toll rises to 3,25,972 as it records 3,460 deaths in the last day.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 2,77,29,247 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 45 days. The toll rose by 3,617 to 3,22,512, while the active cases stood at 22,28,724
- The Centre announced a scheme to help children who have been orphaned because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19
- Kerala decided to allow an early second dose of Covishield for those travelling abroad. The travellers will be allowed to take the second shot within four to six weeks after the first one.
- The government reconstituted the six Empowered Groups of Officers formed to oversee Covid-19 response. There will now be 10 such groups, including separate panels on vaccination and the availability of oxygen. Each group will have 10 to 11 members.
- Vietnam detected a new coronavirus variant with combination of the strains first identified in India and the United Kingdom.