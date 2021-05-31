West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay is unlikely to report to the central government in Delhi on Monday as he has scheduled a video conference from the state secretariat at 10.30 am to discuss the Trinamool Congress’ “duare sarkar [government at your doorstep]” initiative, The Times of India reported.

The Department of Personnel and Training, which comes under the central government, had on Friday directed Bandyopadhyay to report to its office at North Block in Delhi by 10 am.

The order did not mention the reason behind the move. But it came hours after Bandyopadhyay and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas. The Centre alleged that Banerjee kept Modi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waiting for half an hour. Banerjee has refuted the claims saying she handed over a detailed report on cyclone to the prime minister and after seeking his permission thrice, she proceeded to Digha with Bandyopadhay to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

The West Bengal government had not issued a release order to Bandyopadhyay till late Sunday evening, according to The Telegraph. “He is likely to attend a review meeting to be convened by the chief minister with officials from the cyclone-affected districts tomorrow [Monday],” a source told the newspaper. “It appears the state will not allow him to go to Delhi.”

Reports said the state government had taken legal advice and decided to not send the chief secretary to Delhi. Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch Indian Admnistrative Service officer of West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on May 31. However, he was given a three-month extension just four days ago after Banerjee sought his services due to his experience in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials told The Telegraph that the West Bengal Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department would send a letter to the Centre on Monday morning, stating that Bandyopadhyay’s presence was needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

At a press conference on Saturday, the chief minister had also requested the Centre to withdraw its order recalling Bandyopadhyay. She added that this was an insult of bureaucrats across the country. “If the PM tells me to touch his feet in return for his help to Bengal, I am willing to do even that for the people of Bengal and the betterment of Bengal, but please do not play these dirty political games,” Banerjee had said. “Do not punish Bengal like this.”

This is the second occasion in a span of a few months that the Centre has recalled top bureaucrats from West Bengal to Delhi. In December, the Centre had asked the West Bengal government to relieve three Indian Police Service officers for joining a central deputation.