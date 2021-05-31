Coronavirus: India reports 1.52 lakh new cases, 3,128 fatalities in a single day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for families of journalists who died due to coronavirus.
With 1,52,734 new Covid-19 infections recorded in 24 hours, India’s case count reached 2,80,47,534 on Monday. As many as 3,128 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,29,100.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 17.01 crore people and killed over 35.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.08 am: India is likely to begin testing the possibility of using a mix two different Covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps in increasing immune response to the virus, says chairman of the Covid-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, reports The Indian Express.
10.07 am: RSS Sahapracharpramukh (or the joint publicity chief) Narendra Kumar said media reports of corpses flowing through the Ganga and buried on its banks was part of an “agenda”.
10.04 am: Maharashtra prepares for third Covid wave as 8,000 children get affected in Ahmednagar district, reports NDTV.
10.03 am: The United Arab Emirates has extended the suspension of regular flights from India till June 30, reports PTI.
10.02 am: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to invoke the National Security Act in hoarding, profiteering and black marketing cases of essentials, including Covid-19 drugs and equipment, reports The Hindu.
10.01 am: Twenty one inmates at nine prisons in Uttar Pradesh have written to authorities against their parole, saying that it would be added to their record, reports PTI.
9.59 am: The central government has used the term “Indian double mutant strain” in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, filed days before it objected to using nationality to identify the more deadly virus variant.
9.56 am: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam says the state is running out of its stock of six lakh Covid-19 vaccines that would be over in about two days, adding the state has sought the Centre’s help, reports The News Minute.
9.55 am: In Karnataka, at least 39 persons are suspected to have died due to mucormycosis, commonly known as “black fungus”, in Karnataka, reports the Hindustan Times, citing data released by the state government.
9.49 am: Two men allegedly rape a woman in Assam’s Charaideo district as she and her daughter were returning from a hospital, where the family was receiving treatment for Covid, reports NDTV.
9.26 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announces Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for families of journalists who died due to Covid-19, reports PTI.
9.22 am: India registers 1,52,734 new Covid-19 cases, taking the case count to 28,04,7,534. The toll goes up by 3,128 to 3,29,100.
9.18 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India registered 1,65,553 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its tally of infections to 2,78,94,800 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 46 days. The country’s toll rose to 3,25,972 as it recorded 3,460 deaths in the last day.
- The Centre said on Sunday that nearly 12 crore coronavirus vaccine doses will be available in June for the immunisation drive. The Serum Institute of India also informed the central government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, in June.
- The Uttar Pradesh government eased restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active coronavirus cases starting June 1. Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended its lockdown till June 7.
- Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Stan Swamy tested positive for the coronavirus infection after he was moved to a hospital, his friend and colleague Father Joseph Xavier said on Sunday.