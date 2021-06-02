A cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Tuesday night killed seven and injured seven others and caused two buildings to collapse at Tikri village in Wazirganj area, reported ANI. A rescue operation was under way to look for one person trapped under the rubble.

The incident occurred when one of the families in the village was cooking. The blast led to the collapse of the buildings that were next to each other, trapping 15 people.

Among the dead, there were two women, three children and two men. The police said the injured were being treated at a hospital.

“We received a call about a cylinder blast that made the roof collapse of [the] house,” Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told NDTV. “With the help of the police force and local people we started rescue operations.”