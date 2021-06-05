Coronavirus: India reports 1.2 lakh new cases – lowest daily rise in 58 days
The toll in the country rose by 3,380 to 3,44,082.
India on Saturday reported 1,20,529 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 58 days, while deaths rose by 3,380. The country’s tally of cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 stands at 2,86,94,879, with the toll increasing to 3,44,082.
The Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, was responsible for the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country, a study by scientists of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, or INSACOG, and the National Centre for Disease Control, has found.
Covid-19 has now infected over 17.22 crore people and killed over 37.03 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
11 am: Chief whip in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Narinder Bragta has died due to the coronavirus disease, reports PTI.
10.55 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce more lockdown relaxations from the next week as daily coronavirus cases continue to decline, weeks after the national Capital reported an unprecedented surge, reports PTI.
Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, is also expected to announce the steps to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
10.50 am: The Indian Medical Association’s Uttarakhand unit criticises the proposal to include Coronil, a product manufactured by yoga guru Ramdev’s firm Patanjali Ayurved, in a coronavirus kit, ANI reports. The association says that the drug is not recognised by the World Health Organization and Drugs Controller General of India.
Ramdev claims Coronil can cure the coronavirus disease in seven days, even though there is no firm scientific evidence to back his assertion.
10 am: Cases of serious post-coronavirus complications are rising in Delhi, reports NDTV. Weeks after their recovery, many now require oxygen support.
“Classically, we see lung fibrosis in patients who are over 65 or have been smokers but this time, because middle-aged people, younger patients and even children were admitted in larger numbers, we have patients who are on oxygen support even after discharge; we have had to send them home with oxygen onflow,” says Dr Vivek Nangia, head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Max Hospital in Saket.
9.45 am: India reports 1,20,529 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,86,94,879. The toll rises by 3,380 to 3,44,082. As many as 2,67,95,549 people have recovered from the infection. India now has 15,55,248 active cases of the coronavirus.
This is the lowest daily rise in cases in 58 days, according to NDTV.
9.30 am: The Tamil Nadu government will today announce its decision on whether to extend the intense lockdown imposed in the state, The Hindu reports.
9.20 am: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen says India’s “confused” government has focused on taking credit for its actions, instead of working to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI. “The result was a certain amount of schizophrenia,” he adds.
A look at the developments from Friday:
- India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus cases, while deaths rose by 2,713. The country’s tally of infections now stands at 2,85,74,350 since the outbreak in January 2020, while the toll has reached 3,40,702.
- The delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, was responsible for the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country, a study by scientists of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, or INSACOG, and the National Centre for Disease Control, has found. The study also found that the Delta variant is 50% more contagious than the Alpha strain.
- The risk of contracting the coronavirus disease is substantially reduced for up to 10 months following the first infection in an individual, a study in medical journal Lancet said. Meanwhile, a separate study published in Lancet showed that the Pfizer vaccine generates nearly six times lesser antibodies against the delta variant of the virus, first detected in India, as compared to the original strain.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria has said that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer is expected to be available soon in India for adults, as well as children. He said that the matter of Pfizer’s demand for indemnity “also seems to be resolved”.
- The Delhi government has formed a four-member panel to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.