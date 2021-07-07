Acting legend Dilip Kumar died at 6.30 am on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 98, and had been dealing with age-related ailments for several years. He is survived by his wife, the actor Saira Banu.

In six decades and over 60 films, Dilip Kumar played a range of characters with singular sensitivity, from the alcoholic Devdas to the dacoit Ganga. He inspired generations of filmmakers and actors. Some of his movies – Andaaz, Deedar, Devdas, Jogan, Madhumati, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, Aan, Mughal-E-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam, Shakti, Mashaal – are ranked among the classics of Hindi cinema.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/JnmvQk8QIk — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

He was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar. His screen name was suggested by Devika Rani, who cast him in his first movie Jwar Bhata in 1944. Alongside acting in and producing movies, Kumar ghost-directed some of his projects, including Nitin Bose’s Ganga Jumna (1961), a film about two brothers on the opposite sides of the law.

Following a string of failures in the 1970s, the actor took a five-year break. He returned in the 1980s with multi-starrer Kranti (1981), and going on to play a series of authority figures in such films as Vidhaata (1982), Shakti (1982), Karma (1986) and Mashaal (1984). His final screen appearance was in Qila in 1998.

Dilip Kumar won a slew of awards for his roles. He was awarded the Padma Bhusan and Padma Vibhushan. The Pakistani government conferred him with its highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1998 – a recognition of his roots in undivided India and his appeal across the subcontinent.

