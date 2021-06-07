One person was killed and five others injured after the wall of a four-storey building collapsed on the adjoining two-storey house in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on Monday, reported The Times of India. A civic official said that the incident took place at 1.45 am at Rajjak Chawl on Kherwadi Road.

“Total 11 people were rescued safely by the fire brigade, another 6 were rescued by the local public before the fire brigade reached the site,” the official said. “The injured were sent to Bhabha and VN Desai Hospitals.”

Heavy rains may have caused a structural fault in the building, said civic body officials.

Riyaz Ahmad (28) was declared dead after he was brought to VN Desai Hospital. The injured have been identified as Nural Haq Haidar Ali Sayyad (21), Salman Atik Khan (24), Rahul Mohan Khot (22), and Lata Mohan Khot (48). Doctors said their condition was stable.

Officials said that search and rescue operation was underway as well as work to clear the debris at the site, reported NDTV.

In an early morning tweet, Banda MLA Zeeshan Siddique accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of not sending help. “It’s past 6 am now, locals have formed human chains & are helping fire brigade clear the debris to make sure no one is stuck,” he tweeted. “Have been requesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since 3 hours now to send labourers but only 2 are on site.”

Later around 10 am, Siddique said that a lot of debris has been cleared and that it seemed like there were no more casualties. “Debris should be cleared by evening,” he added.

