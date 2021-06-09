Seventeen people died and four were injured in a collision between a bus and a three-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Tuesday, News18 reported. The accident took place in Sachendi area.

Several of those killed in the accident were the workers of a biscuit factory.

Kanpur Outer Superintendent of Police Ashtabhuja Prasad Singh told PTI that the loader fell on the other side of the highway when it was hit by the speeding bus. In the collision, the bus overturned and fell into a ditch.

Kanpur: 17 people lost their lives after a collision between a bus and an auto in Sachendi area.



"Four people are undergoing treatment at Hallet hospital. The bus was going to Delhi from Lucknow," IG Mohit Agrawal says. pic.twitter.com/iuCBSs0Cf0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

Those injured in the accident were taken to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed the Kanpur district magistrate to investigate the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident.

“Higher officials have been ordered to reach the spot and provide proper treatment to the injured,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia sum of Rs 2 lakh each for the families from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Those injured in the accident will be given Rs 50,000 each.

“The road accident in Kanpur is saddening,” he tweeted. “Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to their families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”