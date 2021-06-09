A 50-year-old man died after he was tortured by a police officer at Panipat’s Quila police station in Haryana, reported the Hindustan Times, quoting the police. Assistant Sub Inspector Dharamvir has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

District Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said on Tuesday evening that the preliminary investigation showed that Ayub Khan died in police custody after he was tortured by Dharamvir.

Sawan said that there were injuries on Khan’s body, adding that the police were waiting for a postmortem report. The accused police officer was allegedly in an inebriated state when he tortured Khan, according to News18.

Khan was a distant relative of a man who allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman. A First Information Report filed by the woman’s family said that 25-year-old Irshad Khan had kidnapped her for marriage on May 27. They lived in the same locality.

On Tuesday, Dharamvir, who was in charge of the case, had called Irshad Khan’s relatives and friends to trace him. Khan was among the people called to the police station, where he was tortured by the officer and the woman’s relatives, the family of the deceased alleged.

Khan was declared brought dead at the district’s civil hospital.

Apart from Dharamvir, two relatives of the woman – Sumit and Sunil – have also been arrested, said Sawan.