The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of an upcoming film which is reportedly based on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reported Bar and Bench. Nyay: The Justice is slated to be released on Friday, according to PTI.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a plea filed by Rajput’s father against movies and other ventures depicting the late actor’s personal life and lifestyle or using his name, images and caricature in the form of a biopic or story. Petitioner Krishna Kishore Singh argued that the actor’s death was being seen as an “opportunity to get fame by developing different theories/stories”, at the cost of his and his family’s reputation.

The petitioner also said any publication, production, or depiction of the private life of Rajput was a violation of the fundamental right to privacy. The suit said “any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off”.

Singh, who had moved the High Court earlier this year, had sought a stay on several films being made on the late actor’s life. Some of the upcoming projects mentioned in the plea include Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost and Shashank. He also sought damages of over Rs 2 crore from the filmmakers for “loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment” to Rajput’s family, reported The Indian Express.

The court, however, directed the filmmakers of the proposed biopics to submit all details of royalty, licensing, profits made from the movies to the joint registrar.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. But subsequently Rajput’s family filed a complaint with the Bihar Police accusing his former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and cheating. Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau – took up cases against her.

Chakraborty, who was eventually arrested for consuming drugs, was granted bail on October 7. Her brother was also arrested in the case and granted bail after three months.