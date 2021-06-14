A team of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department opened fire during an operation against illegal sand mining in Morena district on Sunday, killing one person, PTI reported. Nine officials were booked for the man’s death.

A joint team of the forest department and the police had gone to Morena’s Amol Pura village on Sunday morning after receiving information about alleged illegal sand mining.

The man killed in the firing was identified as Mahavir Tomar, a 55-year-old farmer. Forest department officials alleged that he tried to stop them while they were chasing a vehicle loaded with illegally-mined sand, The Times of India reported.

The divisional forest officer claimed that a bullet was fired accidentally when Tomar was trying to snatch the team’s weapons. “We are sending a report on the whole incident to the police,” the official added.

The man’s son alleged that his father was beaten and shot by the officials after he objected to them opening fire in a residential area.

Residents of the area blocked a highway on Sunday, demanding the arrest of officials involved in the firing, according to PTI. Additional police personnel were deployed in the area to control the law and order situation.

Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyawar told The Times of India that a court will decide if the officials fired in line of duty.