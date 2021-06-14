West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till July 1 with some relaxations, reported The Indian Express.

Government and private offices are now allowed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm from June 16 with 25% strength. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that the employers can get an e-pass for transport services.

Shopping malls are also permitted to open from 11 am till 6 pm with 50% staff. The chief secretary said that sports activities can resume but without spectators. Parks will be open in the morning only for fully vaccinated residents, he added.

Restaurants with bars can open between 12 pm and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity. “Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated,” the chief secretary said.

Banerjee said that the movement of people will not be allowed between 9 pm and 5 am. All education institutes will remain closed.

The West Bengal government had first imposed a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30. It was later extended to June 15.

On Sunday, the state recorded 3,984 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 14,61,257 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, reported ANI. With 84 deaths, the toll climbed to 16,896. There are 17,651 active cases and 14,26,710 patients have recovered from the infection so far.