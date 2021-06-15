Chirag Paswan was removed as the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday, a day after his party MPs revolted against him, reported PTI. Chirag Paswan is the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. He took over as the party chief in 2019, a year before his father died.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee. Suraj Bhan Singh has been made the national working president. He will convene a meeting of the party’s national council within five days to elect its new national president, reported Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan reacted to the coup against him for the first time. “I tried very hard to keep the party formed by my father and my family united, but I failed,” he said. “Party is like a mother and we must never betray our mother. People are above all else in a democracy. I thank those who had faith in the party.”

On Monday, five of the six LJP MPs told the Lok Sabha Speaker that they have chosen Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party’s leader in Parliament. Paras is the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan and is Chirag Paswan’s uncle. They have also asked to be treated as a separate group.

Apart from Paras, who is the party MP from Hajipur constituency, the rebel group includes Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

Chirag Paswan was removed on the party’s principle of “one man, one post”, said the rebels, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan’s supporters protested against the decision to remove him as the party’s national president. They smeared black ink on the posters of the five rebel LJP MPs outside the party’s office in Patna.

After Chirag Paswan was ousted as national president of the LJP, the party said it was planning to take disciplinary action against the rebel politicians as they had taken part in “anti party activities”.

Bihar: Supporters of Chirag Paswan smear black ink on the posters of 5 LJP MPs including Pashupati Kumar Paras outside the party's office in Patna pic.twitter.com/J3K6KAhhXP — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Paras on Monday defended the rebel politicians, saying that the five of them had decided to save the party. He also claimed that 99% of the LJP workers were unhappy with the change of the party’s status in Bihar and the poor performance in the Assembly elections last year. Paras also said that Chirag Paswan could continue to remain in the party.

Reports speculated that Paras has decided to merge the LJP with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). However, he dismissed any such possibility on Monday.

