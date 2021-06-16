Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi has received fresh stock of coronavirus vaccines from the Centre and that beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 age group can now book their slot on the CoWIN portal for inoculation at government-run facilities.

This comes a day after half the government-run vaccine centres for the 18-44 age group were shut down in the Capital due shortage of doses.

“The erratic supply of vaccines for the 18-44 age group has been the sole reason behind the slow rate of vaccination in Delhi,” Atishi said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

The MLA said the city on Tuesday received 62,160 Covaxin doses and 1,73,340 Covishield shots. With this, the total number of doses available for the youth has gone up to 2,55,000, she added.

Atishi said the current stock of Covaxin will last for six days, while Covishield will be available for 11 days.

On Tuesday, 53,247 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the city. Of these, 28,584 got the first dose and 24,663 received the second dose.

Delhi recorded 212 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 14,31,710. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.27%, according to data shared by the health department. The toll jumped by 25 to 24,876.