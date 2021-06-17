Rescuers on Wednesday recovered the body of one of the five miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district since May 30, The Hindu reported.

The miners got trapped after a dynamite explosion in the coal mine. Meghalaya’s Disaster Response Force, the police, the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force have been engaged in rescue operations.

Ethelbert Kharmalki, the deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills, told the newspaper that the miner’s body was found with the help of a submersible robotic device belonging to the Navy. After that, the body was sent for an autopsy.

“We hope to retrieve a second body tomorrow [Thursday] if the conditions allow us to,” Kharmalki was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

However, other officials fear that the four miners still trapped inside the mine may not survive. They said that electronic devices could locate only two objects inside the mine, one was the miner’s body.

On June 3, the police had arrested the owner of the coal mine, Shining Langstang but were still looking for its manager.

Rat-hole coal mining, considered to be hazardous, is not permitted in Meghalaya. The National Green Tribunal’s had banned it in 2014. Workers dig a deep vertical shaft till coal seams are found in the mine. Coal is then taken out through small holes along the horizontal line of the seams.

However, illegal mining continues to take place in Meghalaya. In January, at least six workers were killed in an accident when they were working in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. They had fallen to a depth of 150 feet after the machine they were using to dig a tunnel broke.

In 2018, 15 miners got trapped in a mine after it got flooded near the Lytein river in East Jaintia Hills. About 200 personnel from the Navy, National Disaster Response Force, Coal India, and Kirloskar Brothers Limited took part in the rescue effort. However, only two bodies could be recovered till July 2019, when the Supreme Court allowed the state government to call off the rescue operation.