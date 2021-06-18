Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

This is Stalin’s first meeting with the Congress chief since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance won the state elections. Both Stalin and Gandhi shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said that the meeting “felt close to the heart”, reported PTI. Stalin said the ties between the two parties was a “relationship continuing since the days” of his father and former DMK president M Karunanidhi. The chief minister was accompanied by his wife.

Unidentified officials said that the leaders discussed the state government’s schemes and policies in Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet, Gandhi said that the Congress “will keep working with the DMK to build a strong & prosperous state for the Tamil people.”

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today.



On Thursday, Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and handed over a memorandum containing 25 major demands of the state government.

The DMK chief had also spoken with Modi about the withdrawal of the three farm laws, scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the New Education Policy.

He had also urged the Centre to operationalise the HLL Biotech Limited, a Union government enterprise, in Chengalpattu town. Last month, Stalin sought funds to activate the unit for producing coronavirus vaccines.