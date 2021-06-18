Top 10 coronavirus updates: WHO says delta variant is becoming dominant across the world
A look at the biggest Covid-19 developments of the day.
- World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease because of its significantly increased transmissibility.
- India reported 62,480 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,97,62,793. The number of deaths rose by 1,587 to 3,83,490. The daily toll is the lowest in two months. Active cases fall below 8 lakh.
- The Delhi High Court warned that the violation of Covid-19 protocols at markets in the Capital will speed up the possible third wave of the pandemic.
- The Union health ministry said that chances of hospitalisation after contracting Covid-19 are 75 to 80% less among those vaccinated, reported ANI. NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul added that the possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support was around 8% and the risk of intensive care unit admission was only 6% in vaccinated persons.
- The Andhra Pradesh government extended the partial curfew in the state till June 30 but gave relaxation in the timings. The curfew in the state will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.
- The Uttarakhand government formed a seven-member special investigation team to investigate the alleged fake Covid-19 testing during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.
- The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for their biased coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a “Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers” to train them in the fight against the pandemic. As part of the initiative, around one lakh workers will be trained in 111 training centres across over 26 states.
- The United States on Thursday issued new guidance, easing the way for delivery of products such as face masks, ventilators and vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic to heavily sanctioned countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Syria, reported Reuters.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.75 crore people and killed more than 38.44 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.