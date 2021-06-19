Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh died on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, PTI reported. He was 91.

The news comes after former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, wife of Milkha Singh, had died on Sunday after contracting the virus at the age of 85. She died at a private hospital in Mohali.

“He breathed his last at 11.30 pm,” a family spokesperson told PTI.

Milkha’s condition turned critical on Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Mohali.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away,” said a statement from Milkha Singh’s family according to ANI. “He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now dad have passed away in a matter of five days.”

The Padma Shri winner had contracted Covid-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday when he was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital.

Singh had been stable before Thursday evening, as per the previous bulletins.

He had been admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion (440 yards race for men), but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400 m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Tributes poured in for the legendary athlete on Friday night:

SAI learns with immense sadness of the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons “The Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired. pic.twitter.com/rZlSM9sMaD — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 18, 2021

Very very sad news for all #Indians, legend Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away just a while back. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2021

A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation, his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend 🙏🏻 - @Adille1 President AFI pic.twitter.com/jtLKaGM2Bc — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2021

A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji. — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.



His incredible achievements will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace 🙏💐#RIP pic.twitter.com/Uo8OjUMZIo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2021

Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest 🤲🏽 RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।

India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

MILKHA SINGH: Among the greatest Indians. Was an honour to have known you. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered.



My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and fans across the world. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 18, 2021

How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?

He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

With PTI inputs