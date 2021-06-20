India on Sunday registered 58,419 new Covid-19 cases and 1,576 fatalities in 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall tally to 2,98,81,965 and toll to 3,86,713. This is the lowest single-day jump in infections since March 31 when the country reported 53,480 new cases.

There are 7,29,243 active cases in the country and 2,87,66,009 patients have recovered so far.

A total of 27,66,93,572 individuals have received vaccine doses so far, of which 38,10,554 beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday alone.

India’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.43%. “Daily positivity rate at 3.22%, less than 5% for 13 consecutive days,” a government statement said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday directed states to register a case and invoke the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, against those assaulting doctors and healthcare workers.

The Telangana government announced that the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state will be completely removed on Sunday. The chief minister’s office said that the decision was taken after examining medical reports submitted by the authorities, which showed daily infections and positivity rate decreasing significantly.

Nearly 75,000 deaths occurred in Bihar due to unexplained reasons between January and May amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, data from the state’s Civil Registration System showed. The mortality figures in the five months are close to 10 times more than Bihar’s officially recorded deaths due to Covid-19, raising doubt about whether the government was underreporting fatalities.

Covid-19 has infected over 17.81 crore people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 38 lakh people have died due to the infection.