Coronavirus: India’s total cases cross 3 crore with 50,848 new infections in last 24 hours
AstraZeneca said its vaccine worked against the Delta and Kappa variants of Covid-19.
India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 3-crore mark. Since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020, India has reported 3,00,28,709 infections. Of this, 50,848 cases were reported on Wednesday alone. This is a 19% increase from Tuesday, when only 42,640 cases were reported.
However, the active cases decreased to 6,43,194 – the lowest in 82 days. The number of recoveries have reached 2,89,94,855. The country’s toll rose by 1,358 to 3,90,660.
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, showed 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials, according to reports.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its vaccine worked against the Delta and Kappa variants of Covid-19, which were first identified in India.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.90 crore people and killed more than 38.80 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.55 am: Federal prosecutors have begun an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Brazil government’s contract with Bharat Biotech to buy 20 million or 2 crore doses of Covaxin, The Washington Post reports.
9.52 am: Australia’s capital city Sydney will enforce new restrictions, including making masks at all indoor venues compulsory, amid an outbreak Delta variant cases, Bloomberg reports.
9.39 am: The Kerala government eases more curbs, but warns people about the dangers of a possible third wave of Covid-19, PTI reports.
“All government institutions and banks in Category A and B areas will be allowed to operate with up to 50% employees and all government institutions in category C, with up to 25%, the government said. “Places of worship can open, subject to a maximum of 15 persons at a time.”
Kerala follows a triple lockdown strategy in Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, under which restrictions are imposed at three levels.
9.36 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directs officials to prioritise giving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries on time, PTI reports.
9.08 am: India reports 50,848 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally of infections to 3,00,28,709 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rises by 1,358 to 3,90,660.
The country’s count of active cases stand at 6,43,194, while the number of recoveries reach 2,89,94,855. India’s active cases are the lowest in 82 days, ANI reports, citing the government.
9.04 am: The Delta variant of Covid-19 is the “greatest threat” to the United States’ efforts to eradicate the pandemic, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci says, according to PTI.
9.02 am: AstraZeneca says its vaccine is effective against the Delta and Kappa variants of Covid-19, which were first identified in India, Reuters reports.
8.58 am: Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials, according to reports.
Bharat Biotech submitted phase three trial data for Covaxin to the Drug Controller General of India over the weekend, NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said.
8.53 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Centre called the Delta plus strain of the coronavirus a “variant of concern”, hours after Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said it was only a “variant of interest”. A “variant of concern” has the highest threat perception among other coronavirus variants because of its increased transmissibility, infectivity, or resistance to vaccines. The threat perception for a “variant of interest” is comparatively lower.
- The Union Health Ministry advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to make their public health response measures more focused and effective after the emergence of cases of the “Delta plus” variant of Covid-19.
- India reported 42,640 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,77,861. This was the first day in more than three months that the daily count fell below 50,000. The number of active cases in the country stood at 6,62,251, while the toll rose by 1,167 to 3,89,302.
- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it was in final stages of obtaining approval for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in India.
- The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to frame a policy immediately to avoid unauthorised vaccination drives in which beneficiaries may be given fake vaccines.