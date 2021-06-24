Coronavirus: India reports 54,069 new cases, 1,321 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 54,069 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,00,82,778. The country’s toll rose by 1,321 to 3,91,981. India’s tally of active cases stood at 6,27,057, while the number of recoveries reached 2,90,63,740.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government would prioritise vaccinating women who have children younger than 12. There have been concerns that children might be affected more in the possible third wave of the pandemic, even though some studies have said that might not be the case.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.95 crore people and killed more than 38.90 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.05 am An official from Brazil’s health ministry says he informed President Jair Bolsonaro about being pressurised to buy Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Reuters reports.
Federal prosecutors have begun an investigation into alleged irregularities in the government’s contract with Bharat Biotech to buy 20 million or 2 crore doses of the vaccine.
10 am: Flights from Indonesia will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong from Friday, Reuters reports. The number of imported cases from Indonesia has went past the limit set by Hong Kong.
9.55 am: After an inspection, the World Health Organization flags concerns related to data integrity, quality control and testing at a facility manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine in Ufa in Russia, AFP reports.
9.49 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MPs walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting on vaccination on Wednesday as opposition leaders raised questions about the Centre’s inoculation policy, say reports.
9.46 am: The Assam government asks its departments to find out if frontline employees are vaccinated before paying them salaries from June, NDTV reports.
9.20 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says her government would prioritise vaccinating women who have children younger than 12 years old, PTI reports. There have been concerns that children might be affected more in the possible third wave of the pandemic, even though some studies have said that might not be the case.
9.10 am: Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal says if containment strategies and Covid-appropriate behaviour are followed, the impact of the possible third wave of infections will be less and there won’t be a strain on the health infrastructure, PTI reports.
9 am: India tested more than 18.59 lakh samples for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
8.50 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Union government on Wednesday to immediately take steps to ensure that people vaccinated with Covaxin are not restricted from travelling to foreign countries, reports PTI.
8.40 am: Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said that there was no evidence to suggest that the Delta variant will cause the possible third coronavirus wave, reports NDTV. He, however, cautioned against lowering guard on the pandemic.
Around 40 cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the Union health ministry has said. Besides these states, Karnataka also recorded its first case of the variant on Wednesday.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that the Delta variant could account for 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the European Union by August-end.
- India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the three-crore mark. Since the pandemic began in January 2020, India has recorded 3,00,28,709 infections..
- Kerala has reported about 14,372 excess deaths between January 1 and May 31 when compared to the same period between 2015 and 2019. A review of the monthly break-up showed that the excess deaths in Kerala were mostly reported in May.
- Vaccines made by pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Pfizer are effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first discovered in India, a study by Oxford University showed.
- Yoga guru Ramdev approached the Supreme Court for a stay on the proceedings related to the first information reports filed against him in multiple states for his comments on modern medicine.
- Maharashtra reported over 10,000 new cases for the first time since June 16. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over statewide daily cases not remaining below 8,000 on a consistent basis.