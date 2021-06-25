Coronavirus: India reports 51,667 new cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours
The WHO said that groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as the elderly, may need annual vaccine boosters for protection against variants.
India reported 51,667 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,01,34,445. The country’s toll rose by 1,329 to 3,93,310. India’s tally of active cases stood at 6,12,868, while the number of recoveries reached 2,91,28,267.
Groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as the elderly, may need annual vaccine boosters for protection against variants, the World Health Organization said.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.99 crore people and killed more than 38.98 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.24 am: India reports 51,667 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,01,34,445. The country’s toll rises by 1,329 to 3,93,310.
India’s tally of active cases stands at 6,12,868, while the number of recoveries reach 2,91,28,267.
9.21 am: The Gujarat government orders businesses in cities under curfew to vaccinate their employees by June 30 or face shutdowns, The Indian Express reports. The deadline for businesses in the rest of the state is July 10.
9.18 am: The Centre says its priority is to utilise made-in-India vaccines for the country’s inoculation drive, PTI reports.
9.14 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro claims his government never paid for or received doses of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, Reuters reports.
9.10 am: Groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as the elderly, will need annual vaccine boosters for protection against variants, the World Health Organization estimates, according to Reuters.
8.45 am: Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.99 crore people and killed more than 38.98 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
8.40 am: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a grim milestone as Covid-19 cases tally in the state crossed the 60-lakh mark. The caseload stood at 60,07,431 after the state registered 9,844 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With 197 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,19,859.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine was highly effective, around 90%, against the Delta variant of Covid-19, reported Reuters.
- The Meghalaya High Court held that forceful or mandatory vaccination violates the fundamental right to livelihood. The bench cited several court orders to highlight that vaccination by force has been discouraged. The bench’s order also highlighted matters concerning bodily autonomy.
- Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings lowered India’s growth forecast for the financial year 2021-2022, to 9.5%, from the earlier projected 11%. The ratings agency lowered the growth projection as a result of the lockdowns imposed in several states amid the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May.
- The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the state board examinations for Class 10 and 12 after the Supreme Court reprimanded it for planning to go ahead with the tests. The court had said that the state government would be held responsible if anyone died due to the infection.
- The Supreme Court also directed states that have cancelled Class 12 exams to formulate an internal assessment scheme within 10 days and declare results by July 31.
- Brazilian federal prosecutors have begun investigation into a contract by the country’s health ministry to buy 20 million (2 crore) doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech. The comparatively high prices for Covaxin, which had not cleared regulatory hurdles, drew prosecutors’ attention to the deal signed in February.
- Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asked the party’s general secretaries to raise awareness amid hesitancy to get vaccinated against Covid-19.