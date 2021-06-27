Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday said the Opposition Left Front will apprise the prime minister and president about alleged attrocities against its members, NDTV reported. He criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance and said Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais have failed to control the violence in the state.

Sarkar said that nine incidents of mob lynching and custodial deaths have taken place in the state since the BJP assumed power in June 2019. He added that the state secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had met Deb and Bais to tell them about the incidents.

“They had assured that from next day, no violence or attack will take place,” Sarkar said. “On March 3, the chief minister made a statement in the state Assembly. Since that day, 200 incidents of attacks on houses of Opposition party workers took place in Tripura. More than 60 attacks took place after CPI(M) secretariat body met the governor.”

Taking note of incidents of alleged custodial deaths in five different police stations in the state, Sarkar questioned the chief minister for being silent about them.

“The government, especially the home minister and chief minister have not given any reaction to this incident, nor the director-general of police, which is not a good sign,” Sarkar said, according to EastMojo.

He also alleged that the BJP was not allowing Opposition party workers to hold rallies and provide relief material to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Sarkar had alleged an attack on him by BJP workers. Deb had formed an inquiry committee in the matter.