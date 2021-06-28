Special police officer Fayaz Ahmad died on Sunday after suspected militants barged into his house in Hariparigam area in Tral district of Jammu and Kashmir and opened fire. The police said that Ahmad, his wife and daughter were severely injured in the attack.

Fayaz Ahmed died on the spot and his wife succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, the police said. The police officer’s daughter is in a critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, reported India Today.

Late on Sunday, the police said that the area had been cordoned off and the officials are looking for the assailants.

The incident took place on the same day when the Indian Air Force said that two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that he suspected that a drone was used to drop explosive material, triggering blasts. However, the Indian Air Force has not confirmed this information.

Singh said that another improvised explosive device, or IED, weighing five to six kilograms had also been recovered by the police.

Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions and are under observation. The police have arrested two people in connection with the blasts.

