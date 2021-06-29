Coronavirus: India records 37,566 cases in last 24 hours – lowest daily rise in 100 days
India reported 37,566 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,03,16,897. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 18, when the tally rose by 35,871.
The country’s toll rose by 907 to 3,97,637. India’s tally of active cases stood at 5,52,659.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.13 crore people and killed more than 39.28 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.43 am: Not a single state reported more than 10,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, reports The Indian Express. Kerala reported the highest single-day rise with 8,063 cases.
9.39 am: Serum Institute applies for approval of emergency use authorisation of its vaccine from the European Union, reports The Times of India.
9 am: Health ministry issues fresh guidelines on administering Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women, reports ANI.
In case a woman gets infected by Covid-19, she should be vaccinated soon after delivery, says ministry.
Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India reported 46,148 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,02,79,331. The country’s toll rose by 919 to 3,96,730. India’s tally of active cases stood at 5,72,994, while the number of recoveries reached 2,93,09,607.
- India surpassed the United States in terms of total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the respective countries, the health ministry said. A total of 32.36 crore doses have been given in the country so far, while 32.33 crore jabs have been administered in the US. India, however, lags far behind the US in terms of population percentage that has been inoculated.
- There are 48 cases of the “Delta plus” variant in 12 states of India, the Centre said, adding that the strain is very localised.
- Delhi reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 14,33,993. The is the lowest number of cases Delhi has reported this year. Only two deaths were reported, taking the city’s toll to 24,967.
- Gujarat reported less than 100 coronavirus cases after 14 months, according to PTI. The state recorded 96 cases, taking its total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 8,23,340. Its toll rose by three to 10,054. Gujarat had reported 78 cases in April 14 last year and 127 infections a day after that.
- Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla acknowledged the problems that several Indian citizens were facing in the process of their scheduled travel to the European Union. Poonawalla said that he had taken up the matter at the “highest levels”. The Serum Institute of India manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
- Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the commercial launch of oral anti-coronavirus drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose, or 2-DG. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed the drug in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s.
- The finance ministry announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for sectors affected by pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight measures for the affected sectors, of which four pertain to new schemes.