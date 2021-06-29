The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and end on August 13, according to media reports. The session will have 20 sittings, according to The Hindu.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended this time period for the session, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Unidentified officials told PTI that all safety protocols related to Covid-19 will be followed during the session. According to the Hindustan Times, 70% of Rajya Sabha MPs have been fully vaccinated. In the Lok Sabha, more than 400 of the 540 members have received both doses of the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that all preparations were being made for the monsoon session. “Secretariat employees have been vaccinated and 445 members [of Lok Sabha] have got themselves inoculated separately,” he had told ANI. “The remaining members and employees will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of Parliament.”

Speaking on the conduct inside the Parliament, Birla had said that the House should function without interruption. “Placards and sloganeering need to be minimised,” he said. “The House is for discussion, debate and argument and we are constitutionally making efforts to make it more powerful.”

The Budget session of the Parliament had concluded two weeks ahead of schedule in March after MPs asked to cut it short. They wanted to focus on campaigning for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. The Lok Sabha had recorded 114% productivity during the session, while the Rajya Sabha registered 90% productivity.