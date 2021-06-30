Coronavirus: India records 45,951 new cases, 817 deaths in a day
Wednesday’s infection tally is 22.3% higher than Tuesday’s.
India recorded 45,951 new coronavirus cases and 817 deaths on Wednesday morning, data from the Union health ministry showed.
With this, the infection tally climbed to 3,03,62,848 and the toll to 3,98,454 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. Wednesday’s infection tally is 8,385, or 22.3%, higher than Tuesday’s count. There are 5,37,064 active cases and 2,94,27,330 patients have recovered so far from the infection.
The Centre on Tuesday announced that India’s drug regulator has granted permission to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.17 crore people and killed more than 39.36 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
10.02 am: “Widows Forum for Justice”, a group of widowed wives of Air India pilots who lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 in the line of duty, has written to the airline’s management seeking adequate compensation and alternative employment for themselves, reports ANI.
9.57 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says that it has conducted 41,01,00,044 till Tuesday, It adds that 19,60,757 tests were done on June 29 alone.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Union home ministry on Tuesday asked all states and Union Territories to increase the pace and coverage of Covid-19 vaccinations and focus on a five-fold strategy to manage the pandemic.
- India reported 37,566 new infections, taking the total number of cases since the Covid-19 outbreak to 3,03,16,897. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 18, when the tally rose by 35,871. The country’s toll rose by 907 to 3,97,637. Meanwhile, the Centre said that 51 cases of the “Delta plus” variant of Covid-19 had been found in 12 states.
- The Centre announced that India’s drug regulator has granted permission to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use.
- Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, said that the vaccine is around 90% effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19.
- Delhi recorded 101 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 14,34,094. This was a huge jump compared to the 59 cases that the Capital recorded on Monday. Delhi’s toll rose by four to 24,971.