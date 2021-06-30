Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Tuesday spoke about riding cycles to tackle the problem of rising fuel rates, reported ANI.

“Who uses petrol and diesel?” Tomar asked at a media briefing. “Do we go to the vegetable market by cycle? It will keep us healthy and will end pollution. Are petrol and diesel more important to us or the healthcare services of the country?”

The minister said he had adopted the habit of cycling as well. “If you pick up my diary for 30 days, you will know how many days I walk, go in a car or on a cycle,” he said.

Play

Tomar admitted that fuel was getting more expensive, but claimed that the revenue being generated was not benefiting politicians, but those who are poor.

“It is expensive...but why?” the minister said. “Is the money generated due to the rising of price of fuel going to a politician’s home? That money is in someway funding a poor person in need of healthcare services...[for their] education...[it is being used] for the people.”

Fuel rates in India have been consistently rising and have surged more than 28 times since May 4, after results of Assembly elections were announced. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar.

The rates remained unchanged on Wednesday after being increased twice this week on Sunday and Tuesday.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with global crude rates.