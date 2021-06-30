Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi’s husband, dies at 49
Kaushal’s funeral was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area.
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, reported The Indian Express. He was 49 years old. He is the husband of Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi.
With a career spanning over 22 years, Kaushal rose to prominence for his work as a writer, director and producer. He set up his advertising production company, Fuel, in 1998 and has directed more than 800 commercials in 19 countries.
He is known for his first Hindi feature film Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie that he directed in 1999. Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hain (2006) were his other directorial ventures.
Kaushal also produced My Brother Nikhil (2005), Ru Ba Ru (2008) and Meerabai Not Out (2008).