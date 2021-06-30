Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, reported The Indian Express. He was 49 years old. He is the husband of Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi.

Kaushal’s funeral was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area.

With a career spanning over 22 years, Kaushal rose to prominence for his work as a writer, director and producer. He set up his advertising production company, Fuel, in 1998 and has directed more than 800 commercials in 19 countries.

He is known for his first Hindi feature film Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie that he directed in 1999. Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004) and Anthony Kaun Hain (2006) were his other directorial ventures.

Kaushal also produced My Brother Nikhil (2005), Ru Ba Ru (2008) and Meerabai Not Out (2008).

Here are some of the tributes to the filmmaker:

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

I just don’t know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KBZZz7ejVF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 30, 2021

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021