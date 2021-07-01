Coronavirus: India records 48,786 new cases in last 24 hours – 6% more than yesterday
Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has applied for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine in India.
India recorded 48,786 new coronavirus cases and 1,005 deaths on Thursday in the last 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, the infection tally climbed to 3,04,11,634 and the toll to 3,99,459 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases rose by 2,835 (6.16%) on Thursday, as compared to Wednesday.
There are currently 5,23,257 active cases in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.21 crore people and killed more than 39.45 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
9.55 am: United States’ infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci flags a disparity in vaccination rates in different regions of the country amid a rise in cases due to the Delta variant, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.50 am: A survey by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, finds an abnormal rise in blood sugar levels in people who were infected with coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic, reports NDTV.
9.27 am: Bharat Biotech says it expects the emergency use listing of its Covaxin shot by the WHO not to be a long drawn process.
9.15 am: Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine in India, reports Reuters.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India recorded 45,951 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,03,62,848. The country’s toll rose by 817 to 3,98,454.
- Brazil said it will suspend its Covid-19 vaccine contract with India’s Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of corruption in the deal. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said it followed a “step-by-step” approach for supply contracts and regulatory approvals for its coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, in Brazil.
- The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax may get approval for use in India between July and September, NDTV reported.
- The Supreme Court directed yoga guru Ramdev to produce before it the video and transcripts of his statements on allopathy’s effectiveness in treating coronavirus cases.