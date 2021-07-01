A court in Los Angeles has rejected singer Britney Spears’ request to remove her father James Spears from the role of overseeing her conservatorship, The Guardian reported on Thursday citing court filings.

In the state of California, a conservatorship means a court-appointed set up in which an individual or an organisation protects and manages the personal care and/or finances of a person after a judge deems them unfit to handle their own affairs, Reuters reported.

Britney Spears, who has a fortune of over $50 million [approximately Rs 372 crore] has been under the conservatorship since 2008 after going through mental health crises.

In November, the pop star’s counsel had asked the Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship. The singer has said that she was “afraid of her father” and wanted him to be removed as the only conservator – a position he has held since 2008, according to BBC. The singer wants private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust appointed as “sole conservator”, according to The Guardian, which cited court filings.

But the court in Los Angeles has denied this request.

The matter of Britney Spears being under this conservatorship has been widely talked about in the last 13 years but now gains prominence as the singer has made her first public statement on it.

“I am bringing this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL...and if you have read anything about me in the news this week...you obviously really know now it’s not!!!!” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years...I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me...but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”

What is the controversy?

James Spears is a joint conservator of her personal matters along with care manager Jodi Montgomery. The singer’s father is also a joint conservator of her financial affairs with Bessemer Trust. The singer is represented by an attorney.

Under a conservatorship, restrictions are determined by the court as per an individual’s circumstances. Since her affairs started being managed under the conservatorship, Spears has performed at multiple concerts, gone for several tours, recorded albums, has an allowance and has seemingly carried out regular activities.

However, in 2020, Britney Spears began her efforts to remove her father as her personal conservator, according to Reuters.

On June 23, Britney Spears told a court that the conservatorship was “abusive”. She said that she felt forced to carry on with her performances, take medication and use birth control against her wishes, reported CNN.

“I just want my life back,” she had said. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.... I thought I might become happy because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised....”

She claimed that she had been told that she would not be able to get married or have a baby under the conservatorship. “I have an I[U]D [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she told the court, according to CNN. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

Meanwhile, James Spears has called for an investigation of his daughter’s allegations of mistreatment, reported Reuters. He said that he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering” and “believes there must be an investigation into those claims”.

The singer’s sister, however, has come out in her support.

A court hearing is set for July 14.