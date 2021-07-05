Coronavirus: India reports 39,796 new cases in last 24 hours, 7.6% lower than Sunday’s count
The Uttar Pradesh government will allow cinema halls to open from Monday.
India on Monday morning reported 39,796 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,05,85,229. This was 7.6% lower than Sunday’s count of 43,071 infections. The country’s toll rose by 723 to 4,02,728.
The Karnataka government will soon start a serological survey for children ahead of the possible third wave.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.37 crore people and killed more than 39.76 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
The Karnataka government will soon start a serological survey for children, The News Minute reports.
There have been concerns that a possible third wave of the pandemic will affect children more. However, interim findings of a study done by the World Health Organization and All India Institute of Medical Sciences suggested that this was unlikely to be the case.
9.15 am: Delhi’s number of active Covid-19 cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since April, 2020, the Hindustan Times reports. The number stood at 992 on Sunday.
9.09 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Haryana government extended Covid-19-induced restrictions till July 12, PTI reported. However, it will allow chartered accountancy and Army entrance exams to take place with proper precautions.
- India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,05,45,433. With 955 more deaths, India’s toll rose to 4,02,005. A total of 35,12,21,306 citizens have received their vaccine doses.
- The Delhi government allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday. Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will remain closed.
- Maharashtra reported 9,336 new Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths and 3,378 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai alone accounted for 548 new infections, 24 fatalities and 705 discharges.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for doctors and heath care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.