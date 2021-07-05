The Delhi government on Monday ordered the closure of all shops in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market and Sadar Bazar’s Rui Mandi for violation of Covid-19 protocols, NDTV reported.

An order issued by the South East district administration said that the authorities found “gross violation” of Covid-appropriate behaviour when they visited the Central Market. “Vendors selling edibles without using adequate precautions etc was observed,” the order added.

The district administration has also asked the Lajpat Nagar market association to explain why legal action should not be taken against it for not following necessary protocols.

“The market trader association is hereby directed to ensure that all measures for ensuring adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are in place within a day of issuance of the order, whereafter a review shall be taken regarding opening of this segment of the market,” it said.

Delhi's famous Lajpat Nagar market has been closed until further notice, for flouting Covid-19 norms: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) pic.twitter.com/uwD39y13cW — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 5, 2021

The district administration of Central Delhi issued a similar order for closure of Rui Mandi market.

With this, a total of six markets in Delhi have faced action for violating Covid-19 regulations. This includes Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Punjabi Basti and Nangloi markets, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the reopening of the Laxmi Nagar market from July 3, provided Covid-appropriate behaviour was strictly followed.

The Punjabi Basti and Nangloi markets have been closed till Tuesday. Twelve shops at Gandhi Nagar will remain shut from July 4 to 12.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown between April 19 and May 30. Authorities eased restrictions in a phased manner from May 31 as daily coronavirus cases declined.

Delhi recorded 94 new cases on Sunday, taking the tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 14,34,554. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 24,995. The positivity rate stood at 0.36%.