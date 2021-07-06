Coronavirus: Assam announces complete lockdown in seven districts
A complete lockdown has been imposed in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon from July 7.
The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state which have recently reported a high Covid-19 positivity rate. The restrictions will come into force from July 7.
A round-the-clock curfew has been imposed in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon districts. The government also announced a ban on all public and private transport in these districts. However, these curbs do not apply to the movement of goods.
Shops selling groceries and other food items can remain open from the morning to 5 pm. Emergency services and delivery of essential services through e-commerce platforms can continue round-the- clock.
The state government has also announced a curfew from 2 pm to 5 pm in fifteen other districts –Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta. Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong.
In Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong. Dima Hasao, Charaidco and Hailakandi, a curfew will be in place from 5 pm to 5 am. The positivity rate in these districts has been declining, the Hindustan Times reported.
Assam’s Covid-19 tally rose to 5,19,834 on Monday as 2,640 more people tested positive for the infection since the pandemic began in January 2020, PTI reported. The state recorded 31 new fatalities, pushing the cumulative toll to 4,683.
Following are the other key points from the order:
- Outside the seven districts where a total lockdown has been imposed, public transport authorities have been directed to ensure compliance to Covid-19 protocols such as masks and physical distancing.
- The state government has barred educational institutes in all three categories mentioned above from holding physical classes. Online classes, however, will continue.
- Marriages are not allowed in the districts under total lockdown. In the other districts, ceremonies have been allowed with a maximum of 10 people.
- Funerals have been allowed in all districts. Up to 10 persons are permitted to attend.
- Face masks are mandatory in public places in all districts