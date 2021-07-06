The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday created a new portfolio called the Ministry of Cooperation.

“This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country,” the Cabinet secretariat said in an official statement. It added that the formation of the ministry was one of the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February.

The secretariat also said that the ministry will work towards streamlining processes for ease of doing business for cooperatives.

The announcement of the new ministry came amid speculations of a Cabinet reshuffle, which might also see an increase in the number of ministers. There has been no formal announcement on the reshuffle yet, but reports suggest that it could take place as early as on Wednesday evening.