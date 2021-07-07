Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns
This is the first such rearrangement in the Council of Ministers since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday resigned from his post in the Cabinet ahead of a scheduled re-arrangement later this evening. Several others, including Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also quit from their positions.
A reshuffle will occur in Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi Cabinet, announcements for which are scheduled at 6 pm. This is the first time such an exercise will take place since Modi assumed office for a second term in May 2019.
Ahead of the expansion, several leaders from different political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, met the prime minister.
Currently, there are several positions vacant in the Cabinet. Some of them were left empty after the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ramvilas Paswan and the exit of the Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal from the National Democratic Alliance. Four Union ministers hold additional charges of five ministries.
The Centre had on Tuesday created a new portfolio called the Ministry of Cooperation. The reshuffle on Wednesday is likely to see appointments to this new ministry.
Live updates
4.22 pm: A total of 43 leaders are expected to take oath as ministers in the Union Cabinet, reports ANI.
4.06 pm: Pratap Chandra Sarangi quits as Minister of State of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises, reports Prasar Bharati.
3.37 pm: Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo has resigned from his post, the BJP leader has confirmed in a Facebook post.
3 pm: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, reports ANI. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.
2.55 pm: A meeting with politicians at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence has concluded, reports ANI. Several leaders from different political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, met the prime minister.
2.50 pm: Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from his position ahead of the re-arrangement in the Cabinet, reports DD News.
2.45 pm: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, reports DD News.
2.40 pm: A reshuffle of posts in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet will take place at 6 pm on Wednesday, reports DD News. This is the first time such an exercise will take place since Modi assumed office for a second term in May 2019.
2.30 pm: On Tuesday, former Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed the governor of Karnataka. Seven others were appointed as governors of different areas in a reshuffle.
