Cabinet reshuffle: Mansukh Mandaviya is new health minister. Here’s the full list of who got what
Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given civil aviation portfolio, while Ashwini Vaishnaw will now handle two ministries – railways and information and technology.
Mansukh Mandaviya was appointed as the new health minister of the country hours after 43 leaders were inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday evening. Mandaviya will replace Harsh Vardhan, who was among the 12 ministers who resigned from the Cabinet earlier in the day.
Among the other notable additions to the Cabinet, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the civil aviation portfolio, while Ashwini Vaishnaw will now handle two ministries – railways and information and technology.
Home Minister Amit Shah will take over the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation.
Here is the list of the new Cabinet:
- Mansukh Mandaviya – Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers
- Jyotiraditya Scindia – Minister of Civil Aviation
- Ashwini Vaishnaw – Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
- Sarbananda Sonowal – Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH
- Pashu Pati Kumar Paras – Minister of Food Processing Industries
- Kiren Rijiju – Minister of Law and Justice
- Hardeep Singh Puri – Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
- Anurag Singh Thakur – Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
- Dharmendra Pradhan – Minister of Education, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Bhupender Yadav – Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment
- G Kishan Reddy – Minister of Culture, Minister of Tourism and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
- Parshottam Rupala – Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Among ministers who already held portfolios in the Cabinet, Dharmendra Pradhan has been shunted out of Petroleum ministry to education, while Piyush Goyal has been moved from railways to textile.
Earlier during the day, as many as 12 ministers resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Apart from Vardhan, the exits of Information Technology and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” stood out during the revamp.