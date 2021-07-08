Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it will require eight weeks to appoint a grievance officer in compliance with the Centre’s new Information Technology rules, the Hindustan Times reported.

Twitter’s response came a day after the court said it could not take as long as it wanted to appoint the official according to the Centre’s regulations.

Apart from grievance officers, the government has directed social media platforms to appoint officers to ensure compliance with its rules and to coordinate with law enforcement agencies. Social media platforms with over 50 lakh users are also required to help identify the originators of messages upon the government’s request.

Twitter told the High Court that it had already appointed an Indian resident as the interim chief compliance officer and will choose a nodal official soon, according to the Hindustan Times. The company informed the court that it will unveil its first compliance report on July 11, NDTV reported.

“While Twitter is striving to comply with the 2021 rules, Twitter reserves its right to challenge the legality, validity, and vires of the rules,” it said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The new IT rules are a sweeping set of regulations – which were announced in February and became effective in May – framed to regulate social media companies, streaming and digital news content, virtually bringing them, for the first time, under the ambit of government supervision.

The regulations have created tensions between the Centre and and Twitter. The Centre has repeatedly criticised Twitter for not fully complying with the new IT rules. It told the Delhi High Court on Monday that Twitter had lost its “safe harbour immunity” because of that. Twitter will be stripped of the protection social media websites have against legal proceedings for unlawful content posted by users if the court accepts the Centre’s submission.