Top 10 Covid updates: WHO says decision on emergency approval for Covaxin likely in 4 to 6 weeks
A look at the biggest Covid-19 developments of the day.
- The World Health Organization is likely to take a decision on including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its list of vaccines approved for Emergency Use within four to six weeks, the global health agency’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday, The Hindu reported. The emergency use listing involves rigorous assessment of clinical trial data. An approval from the WHO will allow the company to export its vaccines. Additionally, it will facilitate easier international travel of Indian citizens who have been administered Covaxin.
- India registered 43,393 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,07,52,950. This is 5.4% lower from the daily infections count recorded on Thursday.
- Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala – reported more than half of India’s total Covid-19 case count last week, the Centre said.
- Authorities ordered closure of Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market in Delhi because of violation of Covid protocols. The closure will come into effect from 10 pm on July 9 and will stay in place till 10 pm on July 11, an order said.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh removed weekend and night curfew from July 12 as the state’s Covid positivity rate dropped to 0.4%. Singh also allowed gatherings of up to 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors from next week.
- The Haryana government has allowed the resumption of offline classes in both government and private schools in the state. In an order, the state’s Directorate School Education said that offline classes will resume for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16. For Classes 6 to 8, the offline classes will start from July 23, it said.
- NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul warned citizens thronging tourism spots as state governments relaxed guidelines. Earlier in the day, the district authorities in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun restricted the number of tourists in Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls to 50 after a video emerged of a crowd bathing at the popular spot without observing any Covid-19 protocols.
- Uttarakhand is likely to review its decision to prohibit all Kanwar Yatra pilgrims from entering the state this year. This came a day after the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government allowed the event in the state from July 25.
- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said data showed that a third shot of its Covid-19 vaccine “may be beneficial within six to 12 months” after the second dose to attain the highest levels of protection against the virus. But, the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease and Control said that completely vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shoot for now.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.57 crore people and killed over 40.17 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.