The wife of a YouTuber from New Zealand, who was denied entry into India, on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court against his blacklisting, Live Law reported.

Karl Edward Rice had on Friday alleged that the Indian government did not specify any reason for barring him from entering the country. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for help.

Officials from the Union home ministry clarified that Rice was blacklisted because he was found doing business on a tourist visa. However, the YouTuber’s wife, Manisha Malik, told the Delhi High Court that the blacklisting order was arbitrary and unreasonable.

“The petitioner has been running from pillar to post and no reasons are communicated to either Mr Karl Edward Rice or to the petitioner herself as to on what basis her husband’s request for issuance of visa have been rejected,” Malik’s plea said, according to Live Law. “The petitioner’s husband was only verbally informed that he has been blacklisted and therefore he is not permitted to enter into India.”

Malik argued that the government not issuing a formal notice to her husband amounted to abuse of power.

The petitioner told the court that her husband held a X-2 visa, which is issued to the spouses and children of Indian citizens. His visa is valid till May, 2024, she added. Malik told the court that her husband followed all visa rules, including the requirement to exit India every six months.

Malik argued that the government was violating her rights under Article 21 (life and personal liberty) under the Constitution by separating her from her husband

“Any procedure which permits impairment of the constitutional right of personal liberty without giving reasonable opportunity to show cause cannot but be condemned as unfair and unjust and hence, there is in the present case clear infringement of the requirement of Article 21,” Malik’s petition said, according to Bar and Bench.